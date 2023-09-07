Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from VinFast

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Norfolk Southern's year-to-date stock performance.

Norfolk Southern: "It's the cheapest I've seen in a very long time, I would buy it. Let's say you wanted to buy 200 shares, I would buy 50 right here and then I would wait literally, I'd say about a quarter percent down and then buy it again...that's how you have to buy it, though, in stages."

Sofi's year-to-date stock performance.

Sofi: "I Like it...Stock has doubled, I think it has further to go.:

VinFast's year-to-date stock performance.

VinFast: "No. No, no, this is not a company you want to be involved with...I don't like anything about it, not a lot of cars sold. Please stay away from this, it's the kind of thing that should not be public."

PG&E's year-to-date stock performance.

PG&E: "Absolutely!"

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' year-to-date stock performance.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. That's my problem is I got to find out more, because I have had a ban on stocks that are losing money, it's too hard out here."

Accenture's year-to-date stock performance.

Accenture: "Julie Sweet is so good, she's the CEO, and it is just such a good company, and people don't even know what they do. They help you figure out how to deal with technology, they're digitizers."

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' year-to-date stock performance.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: "They are losing money so much, I can't go for it...We're going to have to stay away."

