EU's crackdown on Apple, Meta and others is to avoid forced breakups, top official says

BRUSSELS — U.S. tech giants are facing stricter rules in Europe with more regulation announced this week, but one senior European Union official told CNBC the aim is to avoid forced breakups of large businesses.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, named six "gatekeepers" on Wednesday — these are companies that have an annual turnover above 7.5 billion euros ($8 billion) or 45 million monthly active users inside the bloc. They are Amazon , Alphabet , Apple , Microsoft , Meta and ByteDance, who now have six months to comply with stricter market rules — such as not being able to prevent users from un-installing any pre-installed software or apps, or treating their own services more favorably.

"If these companies do not comply, and I hope that they will all comply, then we will have the ability to have [a] fine [of] up to 10% of the global revenue," Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for the Internal Market, told CNBC Wednesday.

The fine could be increased to 20% if the company in question continues to not comply with the rules.

"And if they continue, yes, we have tools, including to break up these companies, but I will never want to use it. And I can tell you the discussion that we have with all these companies are professional and I believe are going in the right decision," Breton said.