Goldman reveals its 'most preferred' sector of China tech and names stocks on its conviction list

Goldman Sachs is bullish on e-commerce in China, naming it as one of its "most preferred" areas within China's internet sector. In a Sept. 3 note, the bank pointed to upgrades in advertising technology and to a rise in consumption into the end of the year. The bank said that China's e-commerce sector posted a "solid" revenue beat following strong performance in the 6.18 shopping event — the nation's second-largest online annual shopping festival. Goldman Sachs added that other factors that contributed to the sector's performance are strong demand for apparel, air conditioners and mobile phones, along with continued online marketing initiatives. Goldman also noted that China has one of the world's lowest e-commerce take rates — the percentage of the value of transactions on e-commerce platforms that can be kept as revenue. That stands at around 3% to 4%, compared to the country's peers, which have rates in the high single digits to teens, according to Goldman. The bank expects an uplift in that take rate, with platforms having "more bargaining power than merchants." Top picks The analysts named Chinese e-commerce shares among the bank's top buy-rated stocks, two of which are on Goldman's conviction buy list of assets it expects will outperform the market. Its top pick is Chinese tech giant Alibaba . Goldman said that, in the long run, a valuation multiple re-rating for the stock will be driven by several factors that include management's "proactive steps" to crystallize shareholder value, such as ongoing buybacks, growth drivers across its Alibaba Cloud business, and more. Goldman gave a target price of $138 for Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares, and 134 Hong Kong dollars ($17.09) for its Hong Kong-listed shares. That represents a potential upside of around 45% for both. Another stock it named is search giant Baidu , which is also on its conviction list. It gave Baidu a target price of $197 for its U.S.-listed shares and of 193 Hong Kong dollars for its Hong Kong-listed shares. That represents a potential upside around 38% for both. "We continue to view Baidu as one of the best positioned China Internet names pivoting to the secular generative artificial intelligence theme backed by its 4 layers of Generative AI service offerings," the analysts said. Baidu — which has a price-to-earnings ratio of around 12x in 2023 — has room for valuation multiple expansion supported by upward catalysts, creating a good entry point for a potential upside of around 38%, the analysts said. Two other stocks that Goldman names are online retailer Pinduoduo and internet giant Tencent . Goldman Sachs gave Pinduoduo a target price of $129, following expectations of a sizeable profit in the longer term. The price target represents a potential upside of around 27%. The bank gave Tencent a target price of 431 Hong Kong dollars, accounting for a potential upside of around 32%. "In our view, Tencent remains one of the most uniquely positioned China Internet companies given its unrivaled WeChat ecosystem, leadership in games and new growth vectors across Video Account and Fintech," Goldman analysts wrote. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.