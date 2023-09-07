Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday

My top 10 things to watch Thursday 1. Stocks are poised to open lower Thursday for a third-straight day of losses this week, with the S & P 500 down 0.78% in premarket trading. Markets came under renewed pressure late Wednesday on news the economy could still be too hot, with the services sector expanding for an eighth-consecutive month in August, according to an index from the Institute for Supply Management. Bond yields remain elevated, with that of the 10-year Treasury just below 4.3%, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil is hovering around $87 a barrel. 2. China is banning state employees from using Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices at work, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Is this a test of the 'own it, don't trade it' mantra on Club name Apple (AAPL)? Is $81 billion up for grabs? Here's the Club's initial take on the news. 3. Evercore ISI on Thursday downgrades analytics firm Verint Systems (VRNT) to in line, from outperform, on the back of a "lackluster quarter." The firm lowered its price target on the stock to $28 a share, down from $50. 4. Loop Capital on Thursday downgrades Roku Inc . (ROKU) to hold, from buy, arguing the streaming software company's latest restructuring could weigh on revenue growth in 2024. Roku on Wednesday said it would lay off 10% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs, sending shares soaring. 5. Jefferies on Thursday raises its price target on Club name Oracle (ORCL) to $145 a share, from $135, while maintaining a buy rating on the stock. The firm reiterates Oracle as a its value pick in the large cap software space. 6. Barclays on Thursday downgrades Dell Technologies (DELL) to underweight, from equal weight, citing challenges in PC and server/storage end markets. The firm leaves its price target unchanged, at $53 a share. 7. Mizuho on Thursday raises its price target on business-software firm Intuit (INTU) to $600 a share, up from $550, while reiterating a buy rating on the stock. The firm's call comes on the heels of the launch of Intuit Assist, a new generative artificial intelligence-powered assistant. 8. Despite reporting a "decent" quarter on Wednesday, C3.ai (AI) does not appear to be "benefiting from growing demand for AI," according to Bank of America. The firm reiterates an underperform rating on the enterprise AI stock and price target of $18 per share. 9. HSBC on Thursday initiates coverage on a number of banks — including club name Morgan Stanley (MS), with a buy rating and $99-per-share price target. 10. Credit Suisse on Thursday raises its price target on software firm HubSpot (HUBS) to $650 a share, up from $580, following the company's analyst day on Wednesday. The firm reiterates an outperform rating on the stock. Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free . (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

