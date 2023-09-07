Nvidia, JNJ and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which stocks and commodities to buy, hold or sell right now. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners explained why the dip in Nvidia 's share price is a great buying opportunity right now. Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link sees more upside for Johnson & Johnson 's stock but said its consumer health company spinoff, Kenvue , is still too expensive. Finally, Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures owns Cameco Corp. and explained why the uranium miner is a solid stock to have in your portfolio.