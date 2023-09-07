LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are little changed as traders weigh risk of rate hikes: Live updates
Stock futures were little changed Thursday evening.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 23 points, or 0.07%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flat line.
In after-hours action, shares of e-signature stock DocuSign rose more than 3% after the company beat second-quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines and posted rosy third-quarter guidance. RH dropped more than 7% as the home furnishings company reported soft guidance for third-quarter revenue.
In regular trading Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite suffered a fourth consecutive day of declines, slumping nearly 0.9%. The S&P 500 lost 0.3%, falling a third day. The 30-stock Dow was the outlier, rising by about 0.2%, or 57.54 points.
Renewed fears over more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve were further justified as initial jobless claims came in at 216,000 — lower than the 230,000 anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones. Investors are calling for roughly 1 in 2 odds that policy makers will raise rates in November as of Thursday night, per the CME Fed Watch tool.
"August was a difficult month, with weak data, and September may be the same," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network. "Beyond that, though, the prospects remain good. Any recession is likely some time away, which should keep markets healthy."
The three major indexes are on pace for weekly losses, with the S&P 500 down 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite off by 2%. It will be the first negative week in three for the two indexes. The Dow is tracking for a nearly 1% loss on the week.
Investors added $11 billion to bond ETFs amid risk-off August
Investors flocked to bonds via exchange traded funds last month as stocks suffered, according to State Street Global Advisors.
Inflows into ETFs overall were weak, coming in at $15 billion in August, the firm found. U.S. equity ETFs brought in $6 billion as the S&P 500 limped through the month with a roughly 1.8% loss.
However, bonds captured $11 billion, and investors poured $8 billion of inflows into ultra-short duration government bond funds, State Street found.
Even as investors turned to fixed income while in risk-off mode, August's inflows into bond ETFs still fell short of the $17 billion those funds receive in a month on average.
"The market's summer dreams have been dashed, as the summer loving good vibrations from June and July did not carry over into August," wrote Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors.
-Darla Mercado
Marketing services provider Yext slumped 28% Thursday, most since 2017 IPO
Yext, a cloud-based provider of apps, search engines and other platforms to help businesses manage online listings, tumbled almost 28% Thursday — its biggest one-day decline since going public in April 2017.
The decline came after Yext's latest financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, and guidance for the third quarter and full year. Second-quarter per share earnings, revenue and EBITDA beat estimates, while forward guidance was more mixed, accoding to StreetAccount.
CEO Michael Walrath said on the earnings call that Yext customers are closely monitoring their marketing spending. "There's more budget pressure," he said, "I think there's more conservatism coming out of the enterprises and it causes more discussions about, where is the budget for incremental opportunities coming from whether those are new logo, upsell. And in some cases, we're seeing cost-cutting pressure within existing customers."
— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla
Stock futures open little changed
— Brian Evans