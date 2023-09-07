CNBC Daily Open: Input prices are going up

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Stocks sold off

U.S. stocks experienced a sell-off and all major indexes closed in the red. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rose for the second consecutive day. Asia-Pacific markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.29%, leading losses in the region, as trade data for the country came in worse than expected. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.64% after eight straight days of gains.

China's trade isn't picking up

China's trade activity fell again in August, though not as badly as feared. In U.S. dollar terms, exports fell by 8.8% from a year ago, compared with the 9.2% forecast. Imports dropped 7.3%, less than the 9% decline expected. However, that means imports have fallen every month this year, while exports have dropped monthly since April.

An Apple-Arm agreement

Apple has signed an agreement with Arm that "extends beyond 2040," Arm said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. This suggests Apple has secured access to the Arm architecture, an instruction set that outlines how a chip's central processor works, for the foreseeable future. That can only boost the excitement around Arm's upcoming IPO that values it as high as $52 billion.

Inside the Magic Kingdom's chaos

What did a private bathroom, Oogie Boogie and a hippo have to do with the behind-the-scenes chaos between Bob Iger and Bob Chapek at Disney? CNBC's Alex Sherman spoke with more than 25 people who worked closely with Iger and Chapek between 2020 and 2022, uncovering the inside story of a CEO succession plan gone awry.

