This Club pharmaceuticals name is set to soar in 2024

Stocks under pressure Markets are slumping again Thursday, as a pullback in Apple (AAPL) and the broader tech sector continues. The S & P 500 was down 0.37%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost roughly 1% in midmorning trading. But there are pockets of strength in defensive groups like health care, consumer staples and utilities. Bond yields are little changed but remain elevated, with that of the 10-year Treasury just under 4.3%. Oil prices are mainly flat, as West Texas Intermediate crude continues to hover above $87 a barrel. 2. Watch Eli Lilly JPMorgan on Thursday reiterated a $600-per-share price target on pharmaceuticals firm Eli Lilly (LLY), while raising its sales estimates for weigh-loss and diabetes treatment Mounjaro. The firm now estimates Mounjaro sales for diabetes will be $8.2 billion in 2024, up from $4.7 billion in 2023, growing to $24 billion in 2030. For weight loss, Mounjaro should generate $1 billion in sales in 2024, growing to $22 billion by the end of the decade, JPMorgan said. The firm also predicted that the GLP-1 drug category, which includes Mounjaro, could exceed $100 billion in sales over time. 3. Stick with Apple Jim Cramer said Thursday that he's sticking with Apple as an "own it, don't trade it" stock, despite a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday that China is banning state employees from using iPhones at work. "When I source it, I don't get it," Jim said of the news. He added that his reporting shows people in China are "buying Apple like crazy." Shares of Apple were down 2.78% Thursday morning, at $177.82 apiece. Stay tuned for an expanded Club take on this story.