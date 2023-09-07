Tiny ‘bubble cars’ from the 1960s are making a comeback. Take a look at the latest electric versions

The Microlino electric vehicle on display at the IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich, Germany.

MUNICH — Tiny cars appear to be making a comeback.

At the IAA motor show in Munich this week, there were a handful of small vehicles on display.

They resembled the so-called microcars or "bubble cars" from several decades ago — like the Italian-designed Isetta, which was first produced in the mid-1950s.

In recent years, Smart cars and the Fiat 500 have been among some of the more compact vehicles on the market. But the potential need for a small electric car appears to be gaining traction, as the demand for cleaner vehicles in urban environments grows.

At the IAA, Swiss firm Micro showed off its Microlino, a small battery-powered vehicle.

Micro says that it can be charged via a house plug in four hours. It has a range of 230 kilometers (approx. 143 miles) and a max speed of 90 kilometers per hour.

In Europe, it's technically not classed as a car. It's a "heavy quadricycle" — somewhere between a motorbike and car. This means it's subject to less stringent regulation and can come to market quicker.

Another car on display at IAA was the Yoyo, a car from Italian-Chinese start-up XEV. The Yoyo has a range of 150 kilometers.