Ukraine war live updates: Moscow slams U.S. supply of depleted uranium weapons to Kyiv; drones target more Russian cities

Russian officials slammed the U.S.' decision to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium weapons, with one describing the move as a "criminal act."

The Pentagon announced $175 million in additional security assistance for Kyiv on Wednesday that included depleted uranium ammunition for U.S.-made Abrams tanks. Top Russian officials lambasted the move, with the Russian Embassy to the U.S. saying it was "an indicator of inhumanity."

Depleted uranium munitions are used by a number of countries, including the U.S. and U.K. — as well as Russia — as it's known for its high density and ability to penetrate heavy armored vehicles, making it highly effective against tanks.

Despite Russia's protestations, military experts agree that Russia possesses and uses depleted uranium ammunition too although it's not known for sure whether they have used the weapons in Ukraine.