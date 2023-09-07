2-year Treasury yield eases as investors weigh interest rate path ahead

U.S. Treasury yields dipped Thursday as investors assessed the possibility of further rate hikes following economic data that suggested inflationary pressures may continue.

At 6:01 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by around 2 basis point to 4.268%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury dipped by more than 3 basis points, falling to 4.991%, hovering just above the 5% mark it had crossed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury was little changed at 4.352%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.