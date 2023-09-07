Warning signs for at least a near-term stock pullback are building

A handful of technical indicators, as well as a few fundamental ones, are lining up against the stock market during what is traditionally the worst month of the year. One of the potentially big ones is that the S & P 500 on Wednesday closed below its 50-day moving average. That's typically considered a good short-term warning sign that the market is in a downtrend as traders de-risk ahead of potentially turbulent times. Another de-risking sign: The so-called Magnificent Seven stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla and Alphabet — collectively saw their biggest price drop in a month on Wednesday, according to FactSet. Those moves come at a time when other signs are mounting for a potential modest pullback, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. Colas advised investors to watch the Cboe Volatility Index for clues about where the market is heading in the near term. The VIX is trading around 15.5, which is still well below its long-term average near 20. "We think there is enough uncertainty to push the VIX back to its long run average of 20 and take stocks lower by around 5 percent," Colas wrote Wednesday evening in his daily market note. DataTrek points to four important indicators: Though earnings are strengthening, upward revisions are confined mostly to Big Tech, while others are falling; Treasury yields are rising , possibly in anticipation of more Federal Reserve rate hikes; while the market has accepted the Fed's "higher for longer" narrative , it may not have played out completely; and large caps are holding up better than small caps, indicating "investors are already derisking portfolios because they are nervous about rates." "Longer term investors may want to just sit out this modest pullback," Colas wrote. "Those with money to put to work can afford to wait for the VIX to show a better entry point."