5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Losing week

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on August 31, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Stock futures were slightly lower Friday morning as Wall Street heads for a losing week. Going into the day's session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down nearly 1% and 1.4%, respectively, for the week. The Nasdaq Composite has lost 2% in that time. Investors are concerned about the potential of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Although the vast majority of Fed watchers expect rates to stay the same at the coming September meeting, they're now placing roughly 1-to-2 odds that policymakers opt for a hike in November. Follow live market updates.

2. Sour Apple

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows iPhones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province. On the same day, data released by TechInsights showed that Apple's iPhone sales in China surpassed the United States for the first time in the second quarter of 2023, becoming the largest single market for iPhone shipments. Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Apple shares fell for a second day after several reports suggested that Chinese government workers could be banned from using iPhones. The stock closed more than 3% lower Thursday after a 4% drop on Wednesday. The Chinese government has not verified the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reports, but investors are concerned that Apple's products could be part of the growing tensions between China and the United States. Greater China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, is Apple's third-largest market. It accounts for 18% of total revenue and is where the vast majority of Apple products are assembled.

3. Deal or no deal?