5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

- Wall Street heads for a losing week.
- GM proposed a contract for UAW workers.
- Walmart cut starting pay for some new employees.
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Losing week
Stock futures were slightly lower Friday morning as Wall Street heads for a losing week. Going into the day's session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down nearly 1% and 1.4%, respectively, for the week. The Nasdaq Composite has lost 2% in that time. Investors are concerned about the potential of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Although the vast majority of Fed watchers expect rates to stay the same at the coming September meeting, they're now placing roughly 1-to-2 odds that policymakers opt for a hike in November. Follow live market updates.
2. Sour Apple
Apple shares fell for a second day after several reports suggested that Chinese government workers could be banned from using iPhones. The stock closed more than 3% lower Thursday after a 4% drop on Wednesday. The Chinese government has not verified the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reports, but investors are concerned that Apple's products could be part of the growing tensions between China and the United States. Greater China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, is Apple's third-largest market. It accounts for 18% of total revenue and is where the vast majority of Apple products are assembled.