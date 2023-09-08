CNBC Investing Club

Concerns about Apple in China hit two other Club stocks. Here's where we stand on all three

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Apple opened its 54th flagship store in Greater China in the city of Wuhan in May. The iPhone company warned in late April that supply chain disruptions from China's Covid controls would likely hurt sales in the current quarter by $4 billion to $8 billion.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Club holding Apple (AAPL) isn't in danger of losing its footing, despite a recent market sell-off spurred by reports China is cracking down on iPhone usage. We feel the same way about two other China-tied Club stocks that also felt the heat this week.