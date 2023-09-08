Trump aide Mark Meadows loses bid to move Georgia election case to federal court

Judge Steve Jones in a lengthy order in Atlanta federal court said that Meadows has not met his burden to show that moving his case there from Fulton County court was proper under a statute related to removing legal cases against federal officers from state courts.

Meadows was indicted with Trump and 17 other co-defendants last month by a grand jury in that court on charges related to their efforts to reverse former President Donald Trump 's loss in Georgia's 2020 election to President Joe Biden .

The decision means that Meadows' case will remain in Fulton County Superior Court, a Georgia state court in Atlanta.

A federal judge on Friday rejected a request by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his Georgia election conspiracy criminal case to federal court in Atlanta.

"The Court concludes that Meadows has not shown that the actions that triggered the State's prosecution related to his federal office," Jones wrote. "Meadows's alleged association with post-election activities was not related to his role as White House Chief of Staff or his executive branch authority."

Jones noted that just one of the eight allegedly overt criminal acts committed by Meadows, asking Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania, for phone numbers for the leaders of Pennsylvania's legislature on Trump's behalf "could have occurred within the scope of Meadows' federal office."

"The actions at the heart of the State's charges against Meadows were taken on behalf of the Trump campaign with an ultimate goal of affecting state election activities and procedures," Jones wrote.

"Meadows himself testified that working for the Trump campaign would be outside the scope of a White House Chief of Staff," Jones added.

Trump's lawyer on Thursday told a Fulton County judge in a filing that the former president might soon seek to have his own case transferred to federal court.

Four other defendants besides Meadows already have made such requests.

Although Jones said in his order that his rejection of Meadows' removal request will not affect the same requests by other defendants, it likely does not bode well for those bids.

Other than Trump, Meadows was seen by experts as having the best shot at transferring the case to federal court because he held a federal post and lived in Washington, D.C. at the time of the alleged crimes.

The federal court in Atlanta is seen as a potentially more favorable venue for the defendants than the state court because its jury pool is drawn from a larger area, and thus is likely to include more Republicans.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.