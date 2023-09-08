Grand jury called for indicting Sens. Graham, Perdue, Loeffler in Trump Georgia election case

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Senator David Perdue (R-GA), wave during a campaign event at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020.

The special grand jury was used by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over seven months since 2022 to gather evidence and take testimony in her investigation of Trump and his allies in that election-reversal effort.

The full special grand jury report that previewed the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others for trying overturn his loss in the 2020 Georgia election had also recommended indicting two former U.S. senators for the state, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and current U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looks on during a news conference calling to designate Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2022.

Trump and his co-defendants were indicted by a regular grand jury in Fulton County Superior Court last month on charges alleging a broad-ranging election conspiracy.

Previously unsealed sections of the special grand jury's report said that members of the panel believed that some of the 75 witnesses it heard testimony from had perjured themselves.

The panel recommended that Willis seek indictments for more than 12 people, but the identities of those individuals were not made public during the partial release of the report in February.

Trump and the other defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty.

Separately, Trump is charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with crimes related to his bid to reverse the national victory of President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump is currently the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination in the upcoming presidential election, teeing up a potential rematch in 2024.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates