U.S. Treasury yields decline as investors consider interest rate policy path

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

At 4 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 4.2383%. The 2-year Treasury yield was over one basis point lower at 4.9422%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors fretted over the possibility of further interest rate hikes following the release of fresh economic data.

Concerns about potential further interest rate hikes have been mounting among investors this week as several economic data points point toward sustained inflationary pressures as well as tightness in the labor market.

These included initial weekly jobless claims on Thursday, which came in at 216,000, below the previously expected 230,000. The figures came after recent mixed labor market data, with the August jobs report published last week showing that nonfarm payrolls increased by more than expected, whilst the unemployment rate rose sharply.

Cooling the labor market has been a key aim for the Federal Reserve alongside easing inflation. The central bank has followed a restrictive monetary policy approach since early 2022, which has included a series of interest rate hikes.

The prospect of rates going higher still or staying elevated for longer has long raised concerns about a potential economic downturn and the impact that could have on businesses and consumers.

Markets are widely anticipating the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its September meeting, however expectations for a November rate hike are around 42%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Investors are also gearing up for key data releases next week, including the latest consumer and producer price index reports. Several Fed policymakers said earlier this week that inflation data would be key for their decision-making going forward.