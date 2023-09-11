Shares of Alibaba tumble over 3% after outgoing CEO unexpectedly quits cloud business

In this article BABA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Yong speaks during the launching ceremony of Alibaba Rural Vitalization Fund on May 17, 2021 in Lanzhou, Gansu Province of China. Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 3.5% on Monday, after the company said in a surprise move that outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang will also be stepping down as chairman and CEO of its cloud business. The move comes months after Alibaba said in June that Zhang was departing as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group to focus on the cloud intelligence unit. Eddie Wu, who was set to take over from Zhang as CEO and director of Alibaba Group from September, will now also be chairman and CEO of the cloud business on an interim basis, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange on Sunday.

In a surprise leadership reshuffle in June, Alibaba announced that Zhang was bowing out as both CEO and chairman on Sept. 10 to focus on the cloud intelligence business. Co-founder Wu would become CEO and director, while another co-founder, Joseph Tsai, will be chairman from September, the e-commerce giant said at that time. Zhang was Alibaba Group CEO since 2015 and the group chairman since 2019. He has also been chairman and CEO of the Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group since 2022. "The board of our Company expresses its deepest appreciation to Mr. Zhang for his contributions to Alibaba Group over the past 16 years," Alibaba said in the Sunday statement.