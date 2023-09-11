Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix pledges to halve energy emissions by 2028

Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico passes his team celebrating during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 02, 2022 in Singapore

Organizers said they will halve energy emissions from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix by 2028.

Singapore GP said last year's event generated 2,372 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, including set up and tear down. Energy use made up 96.1% of total emissions, while the remaining 3.9% came from transport, waste and water.

"We have adopted incremental sustainability measures since our debut in 2008, but with advancements in technology and the evolution of best practices, we now have an opportunity to do more," Sasha Rafi, SGP's director of sustainability, said in a statement.

A key part of organizers' plans includes phasing out diesel and using a hydrotreated vegetable oil instead. SGP said it aims to use this substitute in half of the circuit park's generators by 2025 and all by 2028.

It estimated the switch would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 52%, once fully implemented.

SGP's announcement come after F1 in 2019 laid out net-zero targets for 2030. The racing series' initiative includes not only the cars, but also on-track activity and surrounding operations.