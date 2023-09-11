Germany predicted to be the only major European economy to contract this year as recession lingers

A metalworker grinding a peace of metal is pictured in a forge in Klitten, Germany. Manufacturing activity has struggled this year.

Germany is set for a prolonged recession this year — the only major European economy to experience an economic contraction during 2023, according to fresh forecasts by the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU.

Europe's largest economy is predicted to post a 0.4% fall in economic activity this year — that's 0.6 percentage points lower than an estimate made in May, according to the commission, which published new forecasts on Monday. The institution also cut its growth expectations for Germany in 2024, from 1.4% to 1.1%.

The German economy has struggled in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Berlin having to, very quickly, end years of energy dependency on the Kremlin. The International Monetary Fund said in July that Germany would likely contract by 0.3% this year.

Top economists have dubbed the traditional economic powerhouse as the "sick man of Europe." The concept was coined back in 1998 when Germany faced deep economic challenges. But it's now being resurfaced as Berlin registers deep declines in output.

Data released in early September showed manufacturing activity in the country fell at its strongest pace since June 2009, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Other economists, however, disagree that Germany's current woes can be compared to previous downturns.