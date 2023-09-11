Online grocery firm Instacart looks to raise up to $616 million in IPO

FALMOUTH, MA - APRIL 8: Instacart shopper Loralyn Geggatt makes a delivery to a customer's home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Falmouth, MA on April 7, 2020. Some Amazon, Instacart and other workers protested for better wages, hazard pay and sick time. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Instacart on Monday submitted an updated filing for its upcoming initial public offering, saying it is looking to raise up to $616 million of fresh capital alongside existing shareholders.

In the filing, Instacart said it is setting an offer price of between $26 and $28 for its IPO. Instacart said it would issue 22 million shares in total, comprising 14.1 million of newly issued shares from the company and 7.9 million shares from selling stockholders. At the higher end of that pricing scale, Instacart will be looking to net roughly $616 million in proceeds.

Instacart, one of the largest U.S. online grocery delivery firms, will be among the biggest public flotations to take place this year. The company competes with traditional retailers as well as tech firms like Amazon , DoorDash, GoPuff, and Grubhub.

The company's updated IPO filing comes as British chip design firm Arm prepares for a blockbuster debut that could value it at as much as $52 billion. Last week, Arm said the New York IPO could fetch it up to $4.87 billion in fresh capital.

The debuts will put the IPO market to the test after a year-long freeze on stock market listings as a result of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

Investors are hoping for a good showing from the latest raft of public offerings — but performance will depend heavily on market conditions when the companies actually list.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.