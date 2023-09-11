Politics

Photos: America marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

thumbnail
Chelsey Cox@therealco
thumbnail
Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
WATCH LIVE
A New York police officer pauses at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, ahead of the ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2023.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks — the deadliest such attack on U.S. soil — which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

A group of 19 terrorists tied to the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda targeted buildings in New York and Washington, D.C., with hijacked planes. More than 400 first responders were killed in the collapse of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York and its aftermath.

Every year, the nation honors the lives lost at New York's ground zero, the 184 people who died in the attack on the Pentagon and those in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where an aircraft crashed after passengers successfully overtook the terrorists during the flight.

Here's a look at how the country is commemorating the tragic day.

A jogger carries the American flag along the National Mall

A jogger carries the American flag while running along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2023.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

First responders watch as a U.S. flag is unfurled outside the Pentagon

First responders watch as a U.S. flag is unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin lays a wreath during a ceremony at the Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III lays a wreath during a ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Family members of a victim visit the Pentagon Memorial

Family members of a victim visit the Pentagon Memorial on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

A member of the military attends services at the National September 11 Memorial in New York

A member of the military attends services at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York before the ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, on Sept. 11, 2023.
Kena Betancur | Afp | Getty Images

New York firefighters observe a moment of silence

Firefighters from Hook and Ladder 24 Engine 1 fire station in New York City observe a moment of silence on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Sept. 11, 2023.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

First responders hold a U.S. flag during the bell-ringing ceremony at ground zero

First responders hold a U.S. flag during the bell-ringing ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, Sept. 11, 2023.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Mayor Eric Adams and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the remembrance ceremony in New York

New York Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attend a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, in New York City, Sept. 11, 2023.
Bryan R. Smith | Afp | Getty Images

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the ceremony

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, left, attends the ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, in New York, Sept. 11, 2023.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Visitors stroll through the national park grounds in Shanksville PA

Visitors stroll through the national park grounds during a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial on September 11, 2023 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 
Jeff Swensen | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A relative of one of the victims pays her respects at the Wall of Names commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the crash of Flight 93

A relative of one of the victims pays her respects at the Wall of Names before a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial on September 11, 2023 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 
Jeff Swensen | Getty Images

American flags fly at half-staff around the Washington Monument on the National Mall

American flags fly at half-staff around the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Sept. 11, 2023.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Victim's names are seen in a program during a ceremony at the Pentagon

Victim's names are seen in a program during a ceremony observing the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2023.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images