Photos: America marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

A New York police officer pauses at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, ahead of the ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2023.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks — the deadliest such attack on U.S. soil — which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

A group of 19 terrorists tied to the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda targeted buildings in New York and Washington, D.C., with hijacked planes. More than 400 first responders were killed in the collapse of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York and its aftermath.

Every year, the nation honors the lives lost at New York's ground zero, the 184 people who died in the attack on the Pentagon and those in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where an aircraft crashed after passengers successfully overtook the terrorists during the flight.

Here's a look at how the country is commemorating the tragic day.