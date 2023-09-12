Birkenstock warns in IPO filing that knock-offs on Facebook are a top risk

Birkenstock, the iconic sandal maker founded in 1774, filed its paperwork for an IPO on Tuesday, and warned investors of the risks posed by counterfeit brands who use social media to promote their products.

The footwear company, which was started in Germany and is now based in London, plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, under ticker symbol "BIRK."

Birkenstock has long struggled to protect its intellectual property, as copycats have taken advantage of the brand's popularity and premium prices to try and undercut the company with cheaper alternatives. In its prospectus, Birkenstock says that some of the competition comes from "private label offerings" from retailers, but there are also "knock-off products" that are stealing its IP and trying to convince people on Facebook and elsewhere on the web that the items are authentic.

"In the past, third parties have established websites to target users on Facebook or other social media platforms with 'look alike' websites intended to trick users into believing that they were purchasing Birkenstock products at a steep discount," the filing said. "Should counterfeit products be successfully sold on e-commerce platforms managed by third parties, our brands and reputation could be damaged."

Birkenstock doesn't name Amazon anywhere in the 206-page (plus footnotes) filing, but it does say that it has "refrained, and we may in the future refrain, from using certain third-party websites to distribute our products due to the selling of counterfeit products on such platforms."

Seven years ago, Birkenstock publicly quit Amazon in the U.S. due to an eruption of counterfeit and unauthorized sales on the site. The company also said at the time that it would no longer allow authorized Birkenstock merchants to sell on Amazon.