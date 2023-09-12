CDC advisors recommend updated Covid vaccines for all Americans ages 6 months and up

A vial of the Moderna coronavirus booster vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants is pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2022.

An independent advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that all Americans ages 6 months and up receive updated Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna , the next step toward the shots reaching Americans in the coming days.

Thirteen advisors voted in favor of that "universal" recommendation for Americans, while one voted against it.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen still has to sign off on that recommendation before the new shots become available at pharmacies, local health departments and clinics nationwide. The CDC expects the first doses to be available within 48 hours of that recommendation, Georgina Peacock, head of the CDC's immunization services division, said during the advisory meeting on Tuesday.

"I think that it's clear that vaccination is going to prevent serious illness and death across all age groups. It is a vaccine-preventable disease," said Dr. Beth Bell, clinical professor at the University of Washington and member of the panel, during the advisory meeting. "And so, for that reason, I favor the universal recommendation."

However, some advisors argued that the CDC should only recommend the shots to people at high risk of getting severely sick with Covid, including those who are frail, older and immunocompromised.

The advisory panel's "universal" recommendation comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the two mRNA jabs, which are designed to target the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. An updated shot from Novavax , which uses protein-based technology, is still under review by the agency.

The FDA approved Pfizer and Moderna's new vaccines for people 12 and older. The agency authorized the shots under emergency use for children 6 months through 11 years old.

The new shots are part of a push by public health officials to update Covid vaccines annually to target more recent strains of the virus – a similar approach to the yearly flu shot. The jab rollout comes as the virus starts to take a stronger hold in the U.S. again.

Hospitalizations have increased for seven straight weeks, and rose more than 15% to 17,418 for the week ending Aug. 26, according to the latest data from the CDC. That number remains below the surge the nation saw in summer 2022, when hospitalizations climbed to more than 40,000.

But the CDC "anticipates further increases" as the U.S. enters respiratory virus season this fall and winter, which is when Covid, respiratory syncytial virus and flu tend to spread at higher levels, CDC epidemiologist Dr. Megan Wallace said during the meeting on Tuesday.