European Central Bank is set for hawkish pause as the economy turns south 

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank is set to keep rates steady Thursday as economic activity in the euro area decelerates at a faster pace than previously expected.

Shoppers in the region are holding back on spending as inflation eats up their disposable income, while the manufacturing sector has been in decline since around mid-2022.

Economic theory would suggest that these two factors would drag inflation down. But whether this will prove to be the case is a still open debate inside the walls of the Frankfurt institution.

"While doves will argue that it is just a question of time before weaker growth feeds into lower inflation, the hawks lean on part of the weakness in growth stemming from supply rather than demand," said Paul Hollingsworth, chief economist with BNP Paribas, in a recent research note.

"As a result, price pressures might be less sensitive to weaker growth than would typically be expected."

Headline inflation for August was slightly higher than expected at 5.3%. But core inflation, which excludes energy and food and is closely watched by the ECB as a gauge of underlying price pressures, fell in line with expectations to 5.3% as well, down from 5.5% the month prior.