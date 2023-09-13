SpaceX no longer taking losses to produce Starlink satellite antennas, a key step to improving profitability

PARIS – Elon Musk's SpaceX is no longer absorbing the cost of the Starlink antennas that it sells with its satellite internet service, a company executive said on Wednesday, a key step to the company improving its profitability.

"We were subsidizing terminals but we've been iterating on our terminal production so much that we're no longer subsidizing terminals, which is a good place to be," Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX vice president of Starlink and commercial sales, said during a panel at the World Satellite Business Week conference.

SpaceX sells consumer Starlink antennas, also known as user terminals, for $599 each. For more demanding Starlink customers – such as mobile, maritime, or aviation users – SpaceX sells antennas with its service in a range from $2,500 to $150,000 each.

When SpaceX first began selling its Starlink service, company leadership said the terminals cost about $3,000 each to manufacture. The company improved that to about $1,300 per terminal by early 2021, and Hofeller's comments on Wednesday indicate the terminals now cost less than $600 each to make – mass production savings that Hofeller credited as "one of our keys to success."