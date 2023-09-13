CNBC Daily Open: Markets were on mute for Apple’s new iPhones

An attendee looks at the brand new Apple iPhone 15 during an Apple event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California.

Oracle portends more market trouble

U.S. stocks slumped Tuesday — Oracle plunged 13.5% and Apple dropped 1.7% — giving the Nasdaq Composite its first losing day in three. Asia-Pacific markets were mostly down Wednesday as investors digested data from the region. South Korea's unemployment rate fell to a record low of 2% in August, while Japan's wholesale inflation rate last month slowed to 3.2% year on year.

New iPhones, old prices

Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, both of which come in a bigger Plus variety, at its annual launch event Tuesday. Both have swapped out Apple's proprietary Lightning connector for USB-C. Surprisingly, Apple kept the price of the iPhone 15 Pro unchanged from last year at $999. The company al