Air Force chief sounds off on Musk's Ukraine decision, tensions with China and the future of war

U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall does not shy away from commenting on controversy — even as it relates to the world's richest person and a key Department of Defense contractor.

Kendall weighed in Tuesday after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acknowledged withholding Starlink satellite service to Ukraine as it planned a surprise attack on Russian forces last year. The disclosure sparked criticism of Musk, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for a probe into SpaceX.

The Air Force works with the company on a variety of missions, such as national security launches, but did not play a role in the use of Starlink in Ukraine when Musk made the decision last September.

"At the time, SpaceX made some unilateral decisions about what to do for Ukraine. They were not on contract to the U.S. ... I think they were definitely donating their services essentially, so they had discretion," Kendall said in an interview with CNBC's Morgan Brennan from the Air Force Association's annual Air, Space & Cyber conference.

The dynamic has since changed. The Pentagon now has a contract with SpaceX for Starlink services in Ukraine.

"We write our contracts to basically ensure that we can get the services we need, as expected from them, and those are enforceable contracts, whatever the business arrangement may be — whether it's individual ownership or a publicly held company. We write agreements with those businesses, they get us what we need at a reasonable cost," said the Air Force secretary.

The public frenzy, triggered by a revelation in Walter Isaacson's new "Elon Musk" biography, added fuel to an already simmering debate about whether the U.S. government and allies are too reliant on SpaceX —and particularly its founder and chief executive — for national security matters.

"SpaceX is an important supplier to the government launch services, and we do buy some communications, and so on," said Kendall. "But we do that through business arrangements that we can enforce."