Arm climbs 10% in Nasdaq debut after pricing IPO at $51 a share

Arm CEO Rene Haas and executives cheer, as Softbank's Arm, chip design firm, holds an initial public offering (IPO) at Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., September 14, 2023.

Arm Holdings , the chip design company controlled by SoftBank , jumped 10% in its first day of trading on Thursday after selling shares at $51 a piece in its IPO.

At the open, Arm was valued at almost $60 billion. The company, trading under ticker symbol "ARM," sold around 95.5 million shares. SoftBank, which took the company private in 2016, controls around 90% of shares outstanding.

On Wednesday, Arm priced shares at the upper end of its expected range.

It's a hefty premium for the British chip company. At a $60 billion valuation, Arm's price-to-earnings multiple would be over 110 based on the most recent fiscal year profit. That's comparable to Nvidia's valuation, which trades at 108 times earnings, but without Nvidia's 170% growth forecast for the current quarter.