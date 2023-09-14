Italy's possible withdrawal from China's Belt and Road program could pave the way for future exits

Workers produce large building materials and equipment for export to countries along the Belt and Road. Hai 'an city, Jiangsu Province, China, June 15, 2020.

Italy's reported withdrawal plan may set a precedence for a constructive exit from China's global trade and infrastructure initiative, setting the stage for future exits.

Italy remains the only Group of 7 industrialized countries that is a signatory of Beijing's signature Belt and Road Initiative, a centerpiece of President Xi Jinping's foreign policy program that was launched a decade ago.

At a time of shifting geopolitical alignments that's fragmenting the world's economy, Rome is coming under pressure to recast its relationship with Beijing to placate its western allies as Italy assumes the rotating presidency of the Group of 7 developed economies in 2024.

"The thinking in Washington is that if Italy pulls out and does so with a degree of actual collaboration and smiles with Beijing — meaning no informal sanctions and retortions — what this will imply is that other western European countries, perhaps even eastern European countries which make the most of the BRI participants, might be able to pull out," Giulio Pugliese, a lecturer with Oxford University's School of Global and Area Studies, told CNBC's Squawk Box Asia Thursday.