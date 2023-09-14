UAW members are set to strike at three key auto plants

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union plans to strike three U.S. assembly plants of General Motors , Ford Motor and Stellantis , UAW President Shawn Fain announced late Thursday night.

The strikes are contingent upon the union and automakers not reaching deals by an 11:59 p.m. ET deadline. People involved with the discussions told CNBC the sides remain far apart Thursday night and strikes are "highly likely." Fain on Wednesday also said strikes were "likely."

The facilities are GM's midsize truck and full-size van plant in Wentzville, Missouri; Ford's Ranger midsize pickup and Bronco SUV plant in Wayne, Michigan; and Stellantis' Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator plant in Toledo, Ohio. For Ford, Fain said for only workers in paint and final assembly will be on strike.

The selected plants produce highly profitable vehicles for the automakers that largely continue to be in high-demand. About 12,700 workers – 5,800 at Stellantis, 3,600 at GM and 3,300 at Ford – will go out on strike at the plants in total, the union said. The UAW represents about 146,000 workers across Ford, GM and Stellantis.

The plants were selected by the union as part of targeted strike plans initially announced Wednesday night by Fain, who has unconventionally been negotiating with all three automakers at once and been reluctant to compromise much on the union's demands.