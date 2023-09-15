All eyes on China's economic data a day after surprise rate cut

Pictured here on Sept. 7, 2023, are residential buildings under construction at the Tao Yuan Tian Jing project, developed by Evergrande in Yangzhou, China.

BEIJING — China's National Bureau of Statistics was set Friday to release economic data for August, a day after a surprise rate cut to aid its faltering economy.

Retail sales were expected to have risen by 3% in August from a year ago, according to a Reuters' poll of analysts.

Industrial production was forecast to have increased by 3.9% in August from a year ago, according to the Reuters poll.

Fixed asset investment from January to August was forecast to have increased by 3.3% from a year ago, the Reuters poll showed.

China's economic rebound from the pandemic has slowed since the second quarter, dragged down by a real estate slump. Exports, another key driver of China's economy, have also dropped as global demand for Chinese goods wanes.