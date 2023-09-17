Disney asset sales won't break the bank, but they will move legacy media forward

Chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse look on before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 27, 2017 in New York City.

Usually when a person or company sells something, the primary motivation is getting back as much money as possible.

Disney 's motivation to potentially sell ABC and its owned affiliates, linear cable networks and a minority stake in ESPN isn't predicated on what these assets will fetch in a sale. It's about signaling to investors the time has come to stop thinking about Disney as old media.

Disney's market capitalization is about $156 billion. The company has about $45 billion in debt. Selling assets can help the entertainment giant lower its leverage ratio while buffering the continued losses from its streaming businesses. Disney also could use the cash to help fund its likely acquisition of Comcast's minority stake in Hulu.

Still, that's not the prime rationale for why Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told CNBC in July he's contemplating selling off media assets — something he's long resisted. Rather, a sale of ABC and linear cable networks would be a message to the investment community: The era of traditional TV is over. Disney is ready for its next chapter.

"Disney almost has a good bank and a bad bank at this point," Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said in a CNBC interview. "Streaming is its future. It's its strongest asset, next to the parks. The linear business is something Disney has clearly signaled is going to be in decline. They're not looking to necessarily protect it. If they can move some of that lower, negative-growth business off of the books and to a better, more logical operator, we think that's good for the stock."

Nexstar has held preliminary conversations with Disney to acquire ABC and its owned and operated affiliates, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Media mogul Byron Allen has made a preliminary offer to pay $10 billion for ABC and its affiliates along with cable networks FX and National Geographic, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Disney released a statement Thursday saying "while we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded."