Apple just released its big annual iPhone update. Here's what's new and how to install it

Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) looks at brand new Apple products during an Apple event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California.

Apple released iOS 17 for iPhones on Monday. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and is available for anyone with an iPhone from 2018 or later.

The company releases a big update to the iPhone's operating system every year alongside new iPhones, and you don't necessarily need to buy a new device to get access to the latest software.

This year's update has a lot of improvements to some of the most used apps, including the Phone app, Messages and Safari.

There are a lot of changes, but here are some of the highlights you need to know about: