Biden to push for Ukraine aid, democracy as China and Russia skip UN General Assembly

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (R) look on as President Joe Biden speaks about the government response and recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii, and the ongoing response on Hurricane Idalia, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2023. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, where he plans to promote democracy and advocate for increased support for Ukraine. For Biden, it's another opportunity to advance the ideas of diplomacy and democracy against those of aggressive autocracies, as he did at the recent Group of 20 Summit earlier this month. "[Biden] will lay out for the world the steps that he and his administration have taken to advance a vision of American leadership that is built on the premise of working with others to solve the world's most pressing problems," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a briefing Friday.

Biden's meetings, speech

Leaders from at least 145 countries are slated to attend with a few notable exceptions: France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia will all be absent, meaning four of the five countries that hold permanent seats on the U.N. Security Council will not be in attendance. The absence of China and Russia gives Biden an opening to advance ties between the United States and smaller, developing nations that attend the U.N. but are not invited to other international functions. Biden is slated to meet Wednesday with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, a key leader in the Global South who has also been a proponent of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Lula has argued the U.S. and other Western nations are prolonging the war with their defense support. The president will also meet with the leaders of the five central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, marking the first time a U.S. president has done so jointly. He will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first time the pair have met since the prime minister won re-election last fall.

This will be the first time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has attended the U.N. summit in person since the war began. He gave a prerecorded speech to the body at last year's session. "President Biden looks forward to hearing President Zelenskyy's perspective on all of this and to reaffirm for the world and for the United States, for the American people, his commitment to continuing to lead the world in supporting Ukraine," Sullivan said. A "substantial section" of Biden's speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday will be devoted to the war in Ukraine, Sullivan said. "He will talk about the fundamental fact that the United Nations Charter ... speaks to the basic proposition that countries cannot attack their neighbors and steal their territory by force," Sullivan said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "That was also a proposition that was at the core of the G-20 statement last weekend."

U.S. support for Ukraine