Asian Development Bank trims growth forecast for region, dampened by Chinese property sector weakness

The Asian Development Bank trimmed its 2023 growth forecast for the region to 4.7% on the back of China's embattled property sector and a persistently high interest rate environment.

This marks a slight downward revision from the bank's previous projection of a 4.8% expansion.

"The PRC's property market poses a downside risk and could hold back regional growth," ADB said in its outlook report released Wednesday. China's property sector has languished ever since Evergrande defaulted in 2021.

ADB also lowered its China growth forecast from 5% to 4.9%.

The report noted that a slowdown in global demand led to a decline in exports from the region's economies for the first half of 2023.

"Slowing external demand is starting to weigh on manufacturing and a number of economies in the region, including China and Southeast Asia," ADB's chief economist Albert Park told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Park added that rising food prices as a result of El Niño has also factored into the downgrade. Rice, which is a key staple in the region, recently soared to 12-year highs.

"Although inflation is coming down, prices are still somewhat elevated and we're seeing with high interest rates, cautious attitude by some investors in different parts of the region."