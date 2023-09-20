Germany will become the sick man of Europe without change, Deutsche Bank CEO says

A woman using an umbrella to protect against the rain reflects in a puddle as in background can be seen skyscrapers of the banking district in Frankfurt am Main. Afp Contributor | Dpa | Getty Images

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said Germany will become the sick man of Europe if "structural issues" are not addressed immediately. "We are not the sick man of Europe," Sewing said in his keynote address at the Handelsblatt Banken Summit 2023 on Wednesday, "but it is also true that there are structural weaknesses that hold back our economy and prevent it from developing its great potential." "We will become the sick man of Europe if we do not address these structural issues now," he added.

The Deutsche Bank CEO said that the biggest task lies with banks, whose roles are changing in the current macroeconomic climate. "We are more in demand than ever as risk managers and advisors. This is a great responsibility, but also a great opportunity to create new trust," Sewing said. "[We] must not deceive ourselves: we are still lagging behind our international competitors, even if the special economic situation caused by interest rates currently glosses over this somewhat – more for some institutions, less for others," he added.

