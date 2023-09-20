Judge denies Hunter Biden video court hearing on gun charges

Hunter Biden (R), son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023.

A federal judge on Wednesday denied a request by Hunter Biden to have his first court appearance on felony firearm charges be conducted remotely via video conference.

Judge Christopher Burke ordered the son of President Joe Biden to appear in person at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday for his arraignment in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Any other defendant would be required to attend his or her initial appearance in person. So too here," the judge wrote in a two-page order in favor of prosecutors, who objected to a video conference hearing for Hunter Biden.

Burke wrote that he agreed with both Biden's lawyer and prosecutors that the 53-year-old California resident "should not receive special treatment in this matter."

"Although initial appearances in criminal matters are often short in duration, our Court has always considered them to be important," Burke wrote.

He noted that in 12 years on the federal bench, he "cannot recall ever having conducted an initial appearance other than in person" outside of the Covid-19 pandemic.