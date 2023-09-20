Daily Open
CNBC Daily Open: High rates are still haunting IPOs

Yeo Boon Ping
Instacart gift cards are displayed at a Safeway store on August 28, 2023 in San Anselmo, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter.