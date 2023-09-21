India suspends visa services in Canada as diplomatic crisis escalates

India tourist visa is seen in a passport in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on March 17, 2022.

India suspended visa applications in Canada on Thursday, escalating the festering diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

The recent feud was sparked by the Canadian government's announcement of "credible allegations" the Indian government orchestrated the extra-judicial slaying of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

The move will curtail India travel for Canada-based applicants and follows a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to "exercise utmost caution" while traveling in Canada and a reciprocal expulsion of senior diplomats. New Delhi had slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims as "baseless" and "absurd" and accused Ottawa of being sympathetic to anti-India causes.

"Important notice from India Mission. Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," a ticker announcement on the website of BLS International, a third-party service provider acting on behalf of the Indian government in Canada, said Thursday.

India's Ministry of External Affairs and Canada's High Commission in India were not immediately available to respond to CNBC requests for comment.