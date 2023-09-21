JPMorgan legal fees in Jeffrey Epstein sex traffic cases near $14 million, former exec reveals

JPMorgan Chase has racked up nearly $14 million in legal fees defending itself against two lawsuits alleging it abetted the sex trafficking by its longtime customer Jeffrey Epstein, according to lawyers for a former top executive who says he is being scapegoated by the huge bank.

Attorneys for former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley revealed the fee total in a filing late Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Staley's filing was later removed from public view on the court docket.

On Thursday, his lawyers filed a new version of the document that redacted the reference to the bank's legal fees.

The filing challenges JPMorgan's use of three financial experts to support its legal claims that Staley, a former friend of Epstein, should be responsible for paying the bank hundreds of millions of dollars to cover costs related to the lawsuits.

Staley's lawyers did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

JP Morgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler declined to comment on the bank's purported legal costs from the suit.

But in a statement to CNBC, Wexler noted, "Both plaintiffs have accused Jes of unspeakable acts that had nothing to do with his job or responsibilities at our firm."

"Indeed, Jane Doe herself has directly accused him of horrific sexual misconduct. If these allegations are true, he must be held accountable," said Wexler, using the pseudonym for the plaintiff in one of the suits.

JPMorgan was sued last year by "Doe" in a would-be class action case on behalf of herself and other young women who were trafficked by the late money manager Epstein.

The bank separately was sued by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein had maintained a residence on a private island, where he sexually abused women.