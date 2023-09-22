UAW spares Ford from expanded strikes as union and automaker make progress

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers is expanding strikes to 38 parts and distribution locations across 20 states for General Motors and Stellantis , UAW President Shawn Fain said Friday morning.

The union will not initiate additional strikes at Ford Motor , as the company has proven it's "serious about reaching a deal," Fain said during a Facebook Live.

"We still have serious issues to work through, but we do want to recognize that Ford is showing that they're serious about reaching a deal," said the outspoken union leader. "At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story."

Fain said the union and Ford have made progress on issues including eliminating some wage tiers, reinstating cost-of-living adjustments and an improved profit-sharing formula.

He also said the union won the right to strike over plant closures during the term of the deal as well as an immediate conversion of temporary, or supplemental, workers, with at least 90 days of employment upon ratification at the company.