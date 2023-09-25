Betting on a rate cut is 'premature,' European Central Bank member says

It is "premature" to bet on a cut to interest rates, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, France's central bank governor, told CNBC, as market players consider whether the European Central Bank has reached peak rates.

"We should remain at this level for a sufficiently long period of time," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach exclusively on Monday. "Betting now on the next cut is probably premature."

The ECB hiked rates once again earlier this month, bringing its main deposit rate to 4%. The benchmark rate stood at -0.5% in July 2022 before the central bank embarked on an intense rate hiking cycle in an effort to tackle high inflation.

Data for August showed that headline inflation in the euro zone was higher than analysts had expected at 5.2%, down from 5.3% the previous month. The ECB aims to bring inflation down to 2%.

"We should remain very determined and persistent," de Galhau said in terms of addressing higher prices in the bloc.