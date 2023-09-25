Indonesia's EV ambitions could help boost investments in the rest of Southeast Asia

Korean automobile manufacturer Kia displays the electric vehicle "EV6 GT-Line" during the 30th Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in Tangerang on August 10, 2023.

Indonesia's EV-friendly policies have lured global investors to the country, but experts say they could also boost investments in Southeast Asia's automotive industry more broadly.

Indonesia could be the "gateway" to the rest of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said Anindya Novyan Bakrie, CEO and president director of Bakrie & Brothers, an Indonesian conglomerate whose electric vehicle unit VKTR manufactures electric buses as well as EV parts.

The Southeast Asian country is rich in copper, nickel, cobalt and bauxite — materials essential for the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries. Indonesia is the largest nickel exporter, accounting for 22% of the world's reserves, according to a report by the ASEAN Briefing.

Indonesia has courted the likes of Tesla in the hopes of spinning its resource riches into becoming a key global supply chain hub for electric vehicles.

"Indonesia's rich endowment in natural resources required for EVs underpins its attractiveness … and is certainly a pull factor for EV investments especially in the aftermath of a nickel ore ban and a government that is increasingly calling for the beneficiation of its natural resource to unlock economic growth," Koketso Tsoai, automobiles analyst at BMI Fitch Solutions told CNBC.

Indonesia has banned exports of certain metals and minerals in a bid to draw investors and manufacturers in need of those materials to its shores.