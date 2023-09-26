Here are top 10 Singapore start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn — most are in fintech

Venture funding has taken a hit since 2022, as investors pull back on capital amid economic headwinds.

According to a report from research firm Tracxn, total funding into Southeast Asian startups fell by 71% to $2.3 billion in the first half of 2023 — compared to the same period one year ago.

Singapore startups attracted at least half of the funding and was the most-funded Southeast Asian city in the region, said the report.

LinkedIn added that the startups that made the list "have trailblazed their way through recent economic and workplace challenges — and managed to stand out to investors and top talent along the way."