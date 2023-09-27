Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks to digital assistants, smart glasses and AI to help metaverse push

Meta has new artificial intelligence tools and celebrity-endorsed digital assistants that CEO Mark Zuckerberg hopes will help eventually help jumpstart the metaverse.

Zuckerberg showed off the AI software as well as the company's new Quest 3 virtual reality headset and latest Ray-Ban smart glasses on Wednesday at Meta's Connect conference for VR developers at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Users of Facebook's various chatting apps like WhatsApp and Messenger will soon be able to share digital stickers that can be automatically created via written prompts, capitalizing on the popularity of technology like ChatGPT.

For example, users can write the prompt "pizza playing basketball" to generate a goofy looking digital sticker of a cartoonish pizza slice holding a basketball.

Zuckerberg also introduced new AI-powered editing tools coming next month to Instagram that will let users alter their photos and pictures with written prompts. He showed in a demonstration how various prompts could modify one of his childhood photos to picture the young executive wearing an ugly sweater in one image and sporting blue hair in another. He also converted a photo of his dog Beast to resemble something akin to an origami figurine.

Powering the new AI tools is the company's Emu computer vision model, which Zuckerberg characterized as a kind of sibling technology to its Llama family of language-generating software. The Emu software can generate images in around five seconds, he said.

"My kids tell me it's still not fast enough, but five seconds gets to a point where you're really cooking," Zuckerberg said.

Users will eventually be able to automatically generate realistic visuals within Meta's chat tools similar to how people use the Midjourney AI app within the Discord messaging service.