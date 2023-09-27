‘Rental recession’: London office vacancies hit 30-year high

Skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf financial, business and shopping district in London, UK.

LONDON — London's office market is in a "rental recession," according to financial services company Jeffries, who reported that vacancies in the capital's business hub had hit a 30-year high.

Jeffries analysts estimated there had been a 20% contraction in London office usage as working from home and hybrid working, as well as a move toward green offices, continue to be a priority.

It said the level of vacancies was also above the tipping point at which rents would typically start to fall, apart from in the case of sustainability-focused buildings.

Flexible, co-working and serviced offices take up around 9% of London's space and have moved into some of the vacant spaces, Jeffries said.