GameStop names Ryan Cohen as CEO effective immediately, won't receive salary

GameStop said Thursday morning that billionaire activist investor Ryan Cohen would take over as the video game retailer's chief executive, chairman and president effective immediately — and he won't be collecting a salary.

Shares of the company fell 1.8%.

GameStop's board, with Cohen abstaining, unanimously voted to appoint the entrepreneur as the retailer's top executive on Wednesday. Cohen had previously held the title of executive chairman but will step down from the role upon his latest appointment, according to a securities filing.

Cohen won't "receive any compensation" for his work, a news release said.

The move comes more than three months after GameStop fired CEO Matthew Furlong, made Cohen executive chairman and appointed longtime company soldier Mark Robinson as its "principal executive officer" and general manager. GameStop didn't give a reason for Furlong's dismissal at the time, but it came just months after the company had reported its first quarterly profit in two years with Furlong at the helm.