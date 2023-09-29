UAW announces new strikes at GM and Ford plants, spares Stellantis citing 'momentum' in talks

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union will expand strikes against General Motors and Ford Motor to two U.S. assembly plants at noon ET, UAW President Shawn Fain said Friday.

The additional strikes will target Ford's Chicago Assembly in Illinois, which produces the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, and GM's Lansing Delta Township plant in mid-Michigan that produces the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse crossovers.

The plants are important ones for the companies, however not as profitable or crucial as facilities that produce the automakers' pickup trucks.

Fain said Chrysler parent Stellantis was spared from additional strikes because of recent progress in negotiations with that company.

"Moments before this broadcast, Stellantis made significant progress on the 2009 cost of living allowance, the right not to cross a picket line, as well as the right to strike over product commitments and plant closures and outsourcing moratoriums," said Fain, who was delayed nearly 30 minutes in making the online announcement. "We are excited about this momentum at Stellantis and hope it continues."

About 6,900 autoworkers will take part in the latest wave of work stoppages, joining roughly 18,300 workers who are currently on strike for the union. That means about 25,200 employees, or roughly 17% of UAW members covered by the expired contracts with the Detroit automakers, will be on strike as of noon.

"To restore the balance of power, we have to restore the strike," Fain said Friday, citing several other UAW strikes aside from the Detroit automakers.

GM in a statement Friday said it had yet to receive a "comprehensive counteroffer" from union leadership to a contract proposal made last week.

"Calling more strikes is just for the headlines, not real progress. The number of people negatively impacted by these strikes is growing and includes our customers who buy and love the products we build," Gerald Johnson, GM's head of global manufacturing, said in the statement. "We're here to reach an agreement so we can all get back to work, and that remains our 100% focus."

Stellantis, in a statement, said while negotiators have made progress, "gaps remain." The company said it is "committed to continue working through these issues in an expeditious manner to reach a fair and responsible agreement that gets everyone back to work as soon as possible."

Ford did not immediately respond for comment.

The additional strikes come one week after a similar strike expansion. The UAW originally initiated work stoppages on Sept. 15 at three assembly plants — one each for the Detroit automakers. Last week, the union targeted a further 38 parts and distribution locations operated by GM and Stellantis. At that time, the UAW spared Ford from expanded strikes, citing progress in those negotiations.