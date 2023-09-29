United Airlines pilots approve new contract with up to 40% raises

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, from United Airlines company, taking off from Barcelona airport, in Barcelona on 28th March 2023.

United Airlines pilots approved a new contract with compensation increases of as much as 40.2% over the four-year contract, making the carrier the last of the three largest U.S. airlines to seal a deal with its aviators during an industry shortage.

The deal is worth about $10 billion, according to the Air Line Pilots Association, the pilots' union. ALPA said on Friday that the new contract won 82% approval from the more than 97% of United pilots that voted on it.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines pilots approved new contracts earlier this year, also with big raises. The Covid pandemic derailed negotiations across airlines but pilot and other labor unions in the industry have been pushing hard for increased compensation and better work rules since travel demand bounced back and inflation surged.

Other unions are also pushing for improved pay and benefits, calling for strikes or potential strikes when negotiations fall short of demands. The United Auto Workers union is planning expanding strikes against General Motors and Ford Motor to two U.S. assembly plants on Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain said.

Earlier this week, Hollywood writers and studios finalized the language of a deal that ended a nearly 150-day labor strike.